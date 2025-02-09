Will Trump Axe the CFPB? What Consumers Should Know

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has moved quickly to implement changes in federal government operations, including a shake-up at…

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has moved quickly to implement changes in federal government operations, including a shake-up at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Recently, the CFPB told employees to stay home through Feb. 14 after its D.C. headquarters closed. Acting director Russell Vought instructed staff to suspend most operations, including financial firm supervision, and only allow work with approval from the chief legal officer.

The shutdown follows concerns about the agency’s future after employees of Elon Musk’s DOGE gained access to CFPB data, including staff performance reviews. Musk had previously called for the CFPB’s dissolution.

Vought also halted funding to the agency, stating it would address the CFPB’s unaccountability. The freeze has raised fears among employees about potential layoffs or buyouts, as many positions at the CFPB are not legally mandated.

The agency’s closure could undermine efforts to protect consumers, like capping fees and removing medical debt from credit reports.

Experts are mixed on what the future of the CFPB could look like.

“They would never get rid of it,” James Mohs, associate professor of accounting and taxation at the University of New Haven in West Haven, Connecticut, said in an interview that took place prior to Bessent’s appointment. Mohs says that, in some quarters, there is a “concern that the CFPB has overstepped its authority.”

While many, like Mohs, believe the government won’t actually eliminate the CFPB, Bessent’s order to halt work seems to indicate that it may be too soon to tell.

What Is the CFPB?

The CFPB was created in the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis, which is often referred to as the Great Recession.

In 2010, Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which contained provisions intended to safeguard against some of the causes of the economic downturn. One of them was the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“There was really no consumer oversight of nonbanks before the CFPB,” says Amias Gerety, partner with QED Investors.

He previously served as acting assistant secretary for financial institutions at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and participated in conversations surrounding the bureau’s creation. Payday lenders, private student loan lenders and mortgage lenders were among the nonbank institutions brought under the CFPB’s purview.

In 2023, the CFPB received 1.3 million complaints about more than 3,400 companies. The bureau notes that 98% of complaints receive a timely response from the company in question. The CFPB looks at complaints trends when it considers whether to take enforcement action.

Recent activity from the CFPB includes:

— Ordering the company Wise to pay $2.5 million for illegal remittance activities

— Ordering Equifax to pay $15 million for improperly investigating credit reporting errors

— Ordering the operator of Cash App to refund $120 million to consumers and pay a $55 million penalty

— Prohibiting medical debt from being included on consumer credit reports

Can Trump Eliminate the CFPB?

Gerety says the CFPB sits at a crossroads for Republicans. Its emphasis on consumer protection may appeal to populist sentiments in the party. However, “it’s also true that the financial services industry does not like the CFPB’s approach to compliance,” he adds.

Regardless of the president’s personal opinion on the matter, it seems clear that Trump alone cannot legally eliminate the CFPB.

“It’s quite clear he doesn’t have the authority,” Gerety says. That’s because it was created by an act of Congress.

What’s more, since the CFPB gets its funding from the same mechanism that funds the Federal Reserve — rather than a budget bill — it can’t be removed using a reconciliation bill.

These bills only require a simple majority to pass, versus needing 60 votes, and may be used as a way to implement policy changes quickly. But in the case of the CFPB, a regular bill will be needed if Congress and Trump want to do away with the bureau completely.

Changes That Could Occur at the CFPB

Even if he can’t eliminate the CFPB outright, Trump can initiate changes in its operation, as Bessent’s appointment shows.

“President Trump is the CEO of the United States,” Mohs says. “He has the right to look at anything.”

Mohs believes that consumers could see “cumbersome regulations” eliminated and a realignment of the bureau’s current divisions into something more efficient. “Trump got a mandate from people to fix this,” Mohs says.

“Theoretically, the CFPB director could request a zero budget, but that’s highly unlikely,” Gerety said, who was interviewed prior to the appointment of Bessent. “If you have no people at the CFPB, you have no enforcement.”

Even those who feel the CFPB has acted too aggressively in its rulemaking are unlikely to want nonbank institutions to go unregulated. “You need a financial regulator to create a level playing field between states and between banks and nonbanks,” Gerety said. That makes for a more competitive landscape.

However, he does think it is possible that the CFPB could have a reduced role, and Gerety said it wouldn’t surprise him if the bureau’s complaint engine was “hallowed out.”

Other Consumer Protection Options

The future of the CFPB seems murky, and if it is eliminated, consumers might need to turn to their states instead.

“Every state has a consumer protection group,” Mohs says. He believes federal guidelines have gone overboard, and with most prosecutions handled by states, they may be best equipped to handle many of the tasks currently delegated to the CFPB.

“I absolutely think an agency like that is needed, but it needs to be a workable agency,” he adds.

Time will tell what Trump has in store for the CFPB. For now, consumers can still access the bureau’s many educational resources and file a complaint if they’d like, but given the acting director’s recent order, don’t expect a response any time soon.

Update 02/10/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.