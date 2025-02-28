Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 28, 2025, 4:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2555
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 187.00 187.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8121 3.8056
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9285 3.9205
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.2950 8.2950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 15.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.11 87.10
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0028 1.0138
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 333.13 333.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5200 4.3700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1225 4.1025
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 301.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9200 9.8800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1775 7.8475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4556 0.4556

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5420 4.5800

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6487 0.6460

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

