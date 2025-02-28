NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2555 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2555 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 187.00 187.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8121 3.8056 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9285 3.9205 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.2950 8.2950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 15.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.11 87.10 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0028 1.0138 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 333.13 333.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5200 4.3700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1225 4.1025 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 301.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9200 9.8800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1775 7.8475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4556 0.4556

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5420 4.5800

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6487 0.6460

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

