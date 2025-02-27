Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 27, 2025, 4:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2555
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 188.00 187.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8960 3.8121
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0011 3.9285
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.2950 8.2950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.75 16.25
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.64 87.11
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0135 1.0028
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 333.13 333.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5300 4.5200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2400 4.1225
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 301.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9900 9.9200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2875 8.1775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4556 0.4556

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4860 4.5420

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6537 0.6487

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

