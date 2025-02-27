NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2555 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2555 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 188.00 187.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8960 3.8121 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0011 3.9285 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.2950 8.2950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.75 16.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.64 87.11 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0135 1.0028 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 333.13 333.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5300 4.5200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2400 4.1225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 301.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9900 9.9200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2875 8.1775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4556 0.4556

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4860 4.5420

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6537 0.6487

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

