Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 26, 2025, 4:29 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2555
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 188.00 188.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9417 3.8960
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0453 4.0011
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.2950 8.2950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.55 16.75
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.39 87.64
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0248 1.0135
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 306.75 333.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5600 4.5300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0400 4.2400
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 301.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9700 9.9900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0150 8.2875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4556 0.4556

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5170 4.4860

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6588 0.6537

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

