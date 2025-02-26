NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2555 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2555 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 188.00 188.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9417 3.8960 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0453 4.0011 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.2950 8.2950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.55 16.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.39 87.64 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0248 1.0135 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 306.75 333.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5600 4.5300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0400 4.2400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 301.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9700 9.9900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0150 8.2875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4556 0.4556

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5170 4.4860

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6588 0.6537

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

