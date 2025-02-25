NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2555 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2555 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.00 188.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9478 3.9417 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0444 4.0453 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.2950 8.2950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.90 16.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.22 86.39 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9592 1.0248 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 306.75 306.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6500 4.5600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0925 4.0400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 301.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0700 9.9700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0175 8.0150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4556 0.4556

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5600 4.5170

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6534 0.6588

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.000

