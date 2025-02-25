Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 25, 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2555
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.00 188.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9478 3.9417
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0444 4.0453
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.2950 8.2950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.90 16.55
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.22 86.39
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9592 1.0248
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 306.75 306.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6500 4.5600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0925 4.0400
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 301.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0700 9.9700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0175 8.0150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4556 0.4556

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5600 4.5170

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6534 0.6588

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

