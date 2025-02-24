NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2703 1.2555 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2703 1.2555 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.00 190.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.1759 3.9478 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2443 4.0444 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.0450 8.2950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.85 16.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.09 87.22 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9565 0.9592 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 306.75 306.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.7200 4.6500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0625 4.0925 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.20 301.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1200 10.0700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1275 8.0175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4500 0.4556

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6080 4.5600

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6547 0.6534

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

