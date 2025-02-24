Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 24, 2025, 4:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2703 1.2555
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.00 190.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.1759 3.9478
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2443 4.0444
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.0450 8.2950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.85 16.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.09 87.22
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9565 0.9592
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 306.75 306.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.7200 4.6500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0625 4.0925
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.20 301.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1200 10.0700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1275 8.0175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4500 0.4556

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6080 4.5600

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6547 0.6534

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

