NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2703
|1.2703
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|189.75
|190.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|4.1115
|4.1759
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.1783
|4.2443
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|8.0450
|8.0450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.00
|16.85
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.72
|87.09
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9928
|0.9565
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|306.75
|306.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.7000
|4.7200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9125
|4.0625
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|302.20
|302.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.9800
|10.1200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.1350
|8.1275
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4500
|0.4500
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.5570
|4.6080
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6568
|0.6547
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.500
|76.500
