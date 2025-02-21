NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2703 1.2703 Cheddar…

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2703 1.2703 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.75 190.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.1115 4.1759 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1783 4.2443 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.0450 8.0450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.00 16.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.72 87.09 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9928 0.9565 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 306.75 306.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.7000 4.7200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9125 4.0625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.20 302.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9800 10.1200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1350 8.1275

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4500 0.4500

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5570 4.6080

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6568 0.6547

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

