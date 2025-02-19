NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2703 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2703 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 192.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.0269 4.1251 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2090 4.2013 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 8.0450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 17.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 89.06 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 0.9542 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 306.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.7400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.9400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 302.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 10.0500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 8.2100

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.4500

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6565 4.5850

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6682

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

