NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2703 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|Closed
|1.2703
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|Closed
|192.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|4.0269
|4.1251
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.2090
|4.2013
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|Closed
|8.0450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|Closed
|17.25
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|Closed
|89.06
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|Closed
|0.9542
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|Closed
|306.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|Closed
|4.7400
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|Closed
|3.9400
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|Closed
|302.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|Closed
|10.0500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|Closed
|8.2100
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|Closed
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|Closed
|0.4500
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6565
|4.5850
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|Closed
|0.6682
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.500
|76.500
