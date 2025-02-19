Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 19, 2025, 4:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2703
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 192.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.0269 4.1251
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2090 4.2013
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 8.0450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 17.25
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 89.06
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 0.9542
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 306.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.7400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.9400
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 302.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 10.0500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 8.2100

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.4500

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6565 4.5850

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6682

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up