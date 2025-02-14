NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2938 1.2938 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2938
|1.2938
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|192.00
|192.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|4.1241
|4.2730
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.2045
|4.3557
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|7.7650
|7.7650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.20
|16.65
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|86.89
|88.47
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9721
|0.9484
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|313.00
|313.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.6000
|4.6400
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9300
|3.9175
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|316.40
|316.40
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.9400
|9.9600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.0725
|7.9925
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4415
|0.4415
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6980
|4.7690
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6547
|0.6483
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.500
|76.500
