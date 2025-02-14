Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 14, 2025, 4:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2938 1.2938
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.00 192.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.1241 4.2730
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2045 4.3557
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.7650 7.7650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.20 16.65
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.89 88.47
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9721 0.9484
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 313.00 313.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6000 4.6400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9300 3.9175
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.40 316.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9400 9.9600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0725 7.9925

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4415 0.4415

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6980 4.7690

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6547 0.6483

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

