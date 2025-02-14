NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2938 1.2938 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2938 1.2938 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.00 192.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.1241 4.2730 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2045 4.3557 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.7650 7.7650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.20 16.65 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.89 88.47 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9721 0.9484 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 313.00 313.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6000 4.6400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9300 3.9175 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.40 316.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9400 9.9600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0725 7.9925

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4415 0.4415

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6980 4.7690

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6547 0.6483

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

