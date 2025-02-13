NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2938 1.2938 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2938 1.2938 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.75 192.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.2855 4.1241 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.3666 4.2045 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.7650 7.7650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 16.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.36 86.89 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9821 0.9721 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 313.00 313.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5400 4.6000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9900 3.9300 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.40 316.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1000 9.9400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9575 8.0725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4415 0.4415

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5945 4.6980

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6540 0.6547

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.