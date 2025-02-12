NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2938 1.2938 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2938 1.2938 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.25 190.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9574 4.2855 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0373 4.3666 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.7650 7.7650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.50 n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.71 86.36 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9934 0.9821 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 330.88 313.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6100 4.5400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0125 3.9900 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.40 316.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1600 10.1000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9775 7.9575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4415 0.4415

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.7005 4.5945

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6429 0.6540

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

