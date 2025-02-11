Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 11, 2025, 4:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2938 1.2938
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.00 190.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.0498 3.9574
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1633 4.0373
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.7650 7.7650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.60 16.50
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.38 83.71
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9765 0.9934
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 330.88 330.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5700 4.6100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9525 4.0125
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.40 316.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1600 10.1600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9775 7.9775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4415 0.4415

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5815 4.7005

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6313 0.6429

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

