NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2938 1.2938 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.00 190.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.0498 3.9574 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1633 4.0373 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.7650 7.7650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.60 16.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.38 83.71 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9765 0.9934 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 330.88 330.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5700 4.6100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9525 4.0125 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.40 316.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1600 10.1600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9775 7.9775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4415 0.4415

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5815 4.7005

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6313 0.6429

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

