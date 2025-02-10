NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3086 1.2938 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3086 1.2938 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.00 186.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9860 4.0498 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1114 4.1633 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.4250 7.7650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.70 16.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.94 84.38 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9476 0.9765 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 330.88 330.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6500 4.5700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0900 3.9525 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 314.70 316.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2800 10.1600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0350 7.9775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4448 0.4415

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4535 4.5815

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6353 0.6313

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

