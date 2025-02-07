Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 7, 2025, 4:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3086 1.3086
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.00 186.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8591 3.9860
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9671 4.1114
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.4250 7.4250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.15 16.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.74 83.94
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9878 0.9476
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 330.88 330.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6300 4.6500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1275 4.0900
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 314.70 314.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2400 10.2800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0100 8.0350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4448 0.4448

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4345 4.4535

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6354 0.6353

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up