Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3086 1.3086 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.00 186.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8591 3.9860 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9671 4.1114 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.4250 7.4250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.15 16.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.74 83.94 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9878 0.9476 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 330.88 330.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6300 4.6500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1275 4.0900 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 314.70 314.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2400 10.2800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0100 8.0350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4448 0.4448

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4345 4.4535

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6354 0.6353

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

