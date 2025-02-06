NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3086 1.3086 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3086 1.3086 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.00 186.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8298 3.8591 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9367 3.9671 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.4250 7.4250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.15 16.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.33 83.74 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0144 0.9878 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 330.88 330.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6500 4.6300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0425 4.1275 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 314.70 314.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4200 10.2400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1675 8.0100

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4448 0.4448

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3425 4.4345

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6444 0.6354

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

