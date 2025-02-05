Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 5, 2025, 4:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3086 1.3086
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.25 190.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7831 3.8298
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8988 3.9367
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.4250 7.4250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.55 16.15
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.50 83.33
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9862 1.0144
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 338.13 330.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5900 4.6500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9800 4.0425
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 314.70 314.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2300 10.4200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1150 8.1675

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4448 0.4448

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2940 4.3425

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6354 0.6444

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up