Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3086 1.3086 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.25 190.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7831 3.8298 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8988 3.9367 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.4250 7.4250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.55 16.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.50 83.33 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9862 1.0144 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 338.13 330.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5900 4.6500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9800 4.0425 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 314.70 314.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2300 10.4200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1150 8.1675

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4448 0.4448

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2940 4.3425

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6354 0.6444

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

