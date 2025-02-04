NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3086 1.3086 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3086 1.3086 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 187.75 186.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7632 3.7831 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8717 3.8988 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.4250 7.4250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.45 15.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.78 82.50 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9542 0.9862 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 338.13 338.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5200 4.5900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9250 3.9800 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 314.70 314.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0700 10.2300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2800 8.1150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4448 0.4448

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2620 4.2940

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6338 0.6354

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.