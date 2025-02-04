NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3086 1.3086 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3086
|1.3086
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|187.75
|186.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7632
|3.7831
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8717
|3.8988
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|7.4250
|7.4250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.45
|15.55
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.78
|82.50
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9542
|0.9862
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|338.13
|338.13
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.5200
|4.5900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9250
|3.9800
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|314.70
|314.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.0700
|10.2300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.2800
|8.1150
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4448
|0.4448
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.2620
|4.2940
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6338
|0.6354
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.500
|76.500
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.