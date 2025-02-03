NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3372 1.3086 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3372 1.3086 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 193.50 187.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6929 3.7632 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7914 3.8717 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.0250 n.a. Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.50 15.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.89 82.78 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9828 0.9542 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 338.13 338.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6000 4.5200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9425 3.9250 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.30 314.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0900 10.0700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1025 8.2800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4454 0.4448

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2880 4.2620

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6377 0.6338

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

