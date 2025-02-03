Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 3, 2025, 4:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3372 1.3086
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 193.50 187.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6929 3.7632
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7914 3.8717
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.0250 n.a.
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.50 15.45
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.89 82.78
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9828 0.9542
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 338.13 338.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6000 4.5200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9425 3.9250
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.30 314.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0900 10.0700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1025 8.2800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4454 0.4448

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2880 4.2620

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6377 0.6338

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

