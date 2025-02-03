NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3372 1.3086 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3372
|1.3086
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|193.50
|187.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.6929
|3.7632
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.7914
|3.8717
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|7.0250
|n.a.
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.50
|15.45
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|83.89
|82.78
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9828
|0.9542
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|338.13
|338.13
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.6000
|4.5200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9425
|3.9250
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|325.30
|314.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.0900
|10.0700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.1025
|8.2800
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4454
|0.4448
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.2880
|4.2620
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6377
|0.6338
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.500
|76.500
