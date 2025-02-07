White Mountains: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Friday reported a loss of…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Friday reported a loss of $130.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of $50.78. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $12.44 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $358 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $570.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $230.4 million, or $89.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.15 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTM

