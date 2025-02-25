What to Know About Demolishing a Home

In today’s limited-inventory housing market, your chances of finding a home that doesn’t need work are pretty slim. Real estate…

In today’s limited-inventory housing market, your chances of finding a home that doesn’t need work are pretty slim. Real estate company Clever reported last year that while 34% of homebuyers prioritized finding a home that didn’t need significant work, 28% wound up purchasing a fixer-upper.

Now it’s one thing to buy a home that could use a handful of improvements, but it’s another thing to buy a home that needs to be gutted completely. In the latter scenario, you may be inclined to demolish the home and start fresh rather than renovate.

But is that a good idea? It really depends. Here, we’ll discuss the pros and cons of demolishing a home versus renovating so you can decide.

The Benefits of Demolishing a Home

Let’s get one thing out of the way. Demolishing a home can be cheaper than renovating one, but that’s not always the case. The cost of each will depend on the specifics of the job, says Kurt Carlton, so it’s impossible to give a broad answer as to which route is the more affordable option.

Carlton is the co-founder and president of New Western, a marketplace for real estate investors looking for homes to rehab that’s headquartered in Irving, Texas. With 20 years of experience, he’s seen his share of demolitions and renovations.

Carlton says that while demolishing a home can be cost-effective, “it depends on where you are.” The upside, he says, is that you’re giving a home a fresh start by demolishing it and rebuilding. You’ll get all-new fixtures, and you’ll get to customize the home to your preferences.

When you renovate a home, some original elements may remain. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing depends on how you feel about them. But if you’re looking to truly have a say in every aspect of your home’s construction and features, then demolishing is the way to go.

The Drawbacks of Demolishing a Home

While demolishing a home can be cheaper than renovating, Carlton cautions that this is not always the case. Even when the numbers work out financially, the hassle factor can make demolition seem like the wrong choice.

“It’s gotten so much more challenging to build houses really since 2008,” Carlton explains. Not only is land availability (or a lack thereof) an issue, but it’s common for builders to have to deal with regulatory delays. In fact, Carlton says that “25% of the cost of a new build today is regulatory cost.”

Carlton also says that, in his experience, builders today face challenges due to permit backlogs, a shortage of skilled labor and the high cost of supplies. All told, he says, “It can be cheaper to just tear a house down, but it can be far more complicated to rebuild a house.”

How to Decide Whether to Demolish or Renovate

The decision to demolish a home versus renovate can be tough. Some questions you may want to ask yourself include:

— Is the structure of the home safe? If not, demolishing it and starting over could make more sense.

— Is the home up to code? If not, there are risks in doing renovations, and that work may not address these core problems.

Carlton also says it’s important to consider your specific market when making your choice. Generally speaking, he says, if you’re going to build a multimillion dollar house, demolishing can make sense. But if you want to build a smaller, cheaper home, it’s much harder to start from scratch.

Carlton also cautions that renovating is generally a better option if you’re buying a home in a city. “It is almost impossible to build affordable homes today in city centers,” he says.

Finding the Right Builder Is Key for a Home Demolition

Although there are risks to renovating a home, demolishing one could introduce a world of complexities, warns Carlton. When you have an existing house, you understand and know the problems, he explains. And as long as you address the major issues, you’re generally going to get to a good place. However, fixing issues in an existing house can be much easier than waiting to see if your new home has issues that are harder to fix.

If you choose the right builder and they do a thorough job, your chances of encountering issues with a new home are lower. So to that end, Carlton says that if you’re going to demolish a home, it’s important to vet your builder carefully.

“The majority of the ‘gotchas’ are going to lie with the builder,” he says. “If you have the wrong builder, it’s game over.”

“Use a builder that comes to you with a personal reference,” Carlton says. Talk to previous homeowners about their experience, and don’t just rely on your builder’s portfolio to make your decision.

It’s easy enough for a builder to show off a portfolio of finished homes that look fantastic. But that doesn’t give you insight as to what the building process entailed. When you demolish a home and build it from scratch, you’re taking a gamble. So Carlton stresses that it’s important to find a trustworthy, reliable builder to tackle the job.

