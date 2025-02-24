What Is Viral ‘Wardrobing’ and Why Shouldn’t You Practice It?

There’s a hack to always having a brand-new stash of clothes to wear without putting a dent in your checking…

There’s a hack to always having a brand-new stash of clothes to wear without putting a dent in your checking account: Buy what you want, knowing that you won’t keep the items, wear them once or a few times, then return them for a full refund. It’s called wardrobing.

According to a 2024 survey by Optoro, a technology provider for retail returns, 69% of shoppers admit to having participated in wardrobing, and 64% of those who admit to participating do it at least once a month.

On the surface, this strategy to get free apparel can sound appealing and harmless. However, wardrobing is not only deceptive; it also has some serious downsides for you, other customers and a variety of large and small businesses.

Learn why wardrobing can be an ugly practice — and consider a few smarter alternatives.

Wardrobing May Not Be Illegal, but It Is Deceptive

Although wardrobing exploits a retailer’s return policy, if you don’t violate the terms of the agreement, the practice is not technically illegal. As long as you are honest and comply with the store’s return policy, you won’t be breaking the law.

There is a gray area, though. Wardrobing is a form of first-party fraud, which is when a person intentionally misrepresents themselves or provides false information to gain an unfair advantage.

Jeanel Alvarado, founder and CEO of Retail Boss, a Los Angeles-based media platform for the retail industry, says many people who participate in wardrobing view wearing clothing and returning them as a victimless crime. Alvarado disputes this premise.

“It equates to stealing and affects everyone who shops,” she says.

“It costs stores and retailers when the items go back. By the time they get it in 30 days the items may be out of season, so they lose there. If there are stains or damage, they will have to be discounted. Everything has to be retagged, and the labels need to be reprinted. They also lose the transaction fees for the credit card processing,” she adds.

Who Wardrobes and Why

A 2024 Riskified survey of 2,000 consumers across the U.S. and U.K. found that wardrobing is a common practice across age groups. More than half of people between the ages of 18 and 24 (53%) took part, and 63% of people between 35 and 44 participated.

Notably, the survey did find that the majority — 54% — of consumers report feeling guilty about abusing return policies. However, that doesn’t stop them since many still engage in these behaviors due to the perceived low consequence of digital theft.

Going to a special event, such as a wedding, but not having the right clothes to wear is a major motivation for the practice.

For example, wardrobing became a highly visible issue during the 2023-2024 Taylor Swift Eras tour, according to a survey conducted by Inmar Intelligence. The findings showed that among U.S. consumers who bought clothing or accessories to wear to the singer’s concert or movie, 32% admitted to returning it after the event.

Who Pays for Wardrobing

If you think the jacket, pair of shoes or dress you returned will just be restocked and resold at the original price, think again.

A Deloitte and Appriss Retail survey revealed that fraudulent returns and claims resulted in a $103 billion loss for retailers last year.

Jennifer Johnson, owner of True Fashionistas, a lifestyle resale store in Naples, Florida, says shoppers who wardrobe cost her a lot of money.

“Back when I first opened my store 14 years ago, wardrobing was happening far less than it is today,” Johnson says.

“People will come in to buy items for a photo shoot and then want to return them a day or two later. We are also in an area where galas are huge and people try to return worn evening gowns. The consumer thinks no harm, no foul. However, it removes the items from our floor where we could make a legitimate sale, ultimately it decreases our sales,” she adds.

Wardrobing also leads to waste, especially if the item is returned with stains, odors, broken zippers and other problems.

“We have to take it back, but when we point out the damage, it will be their word against ours,” Johnson says. “But we may have to destroy the item because it can’t be sold.”

Individual designers are also impacted, says Dalia MacPhee, a celebrity fashion designer based in Los Angeles.

“I think people think that wardrobing only affects the retailer, such as Nordstrom or Macy’s,” MacPhee says. “But I can tell you as a designer, we are the ones that take the hit. The stores typically come to us with the returns and ask us to pay for it.”

How Retailers Are Reacting

According to Jeff Otto, chief marketing officer of Riskified, the $394 billion problem of returns, refunds and exchanges for retailers globally is getting worse, causing some retailers to retaliate. The course correction affects not only the person who wardrobes, but all shoppers.

Riskified research found that one-third of retailers now charge a fee for returning an item, and that same share is issuing exchange-only and store credit-only policies. Claim times are also being shortened, with two in five online retailers now allowing just seven days to file.

“We’ve been tracking wardrobing for about three years with many of the world’s largest merchants to help them navigate the problem,” Otto says.

“Amazon created it. Everything is now a frictionless, delightful experience with free returns. They set the bar and everyone else copycatted their policies. But now nefarious actors have entered the market, so everything is changing,” he adds.

In fact, the Appriss Retail and Deloitte survey found that 84% of retail executives report their companies have changed return policies in the past year to combat such return fraud.

Otto predicts that merchants will get more intelligent about item limits, which will also deter consumers who have abused the system.

“Companies will be using more AI technology to target the customers who wardrobe,” Alvarado says. “It will track their purchase-to-return history. If the person buys and returns things too often, they will be flagged.”

Adding security gadgets, such as Shark Tags, to the apparel is another method retailers are starting to use more often. These devices were developed to prevent customers from wardrobing. Pins are attached to the item in a visible area such as a collar, and if the person snips it off, the clothes are ineligible for a refund.

Legitimate Ways to Get Clothes for Free or Cheap

There are plenty of other ways to enjoy inexpensive and even free clothes without resorting to wardrobing.

“For fancy items like an evening down, go to a consignment store,” Johnson says. “You can wear it once or seven times then sell it back. You haven’t lost anything.”

MacPhee suggests shopping from sample sales. They are common in big cities throughout the U.S., but can also be found online via platforms like Eclipse and 260 Sample Sale.

“In downtown LA, on a specific day of the month designers and brands are literally offloading garments for near to nothing,” she says. “It could be $5 to $10 sometimes for a garment that normally retails $100 plus.”

Consider clothings swaps, too, says Emma Medeiros, president of Medeiros Fashion PR, headquartered in New York City, explaining that they can be a way to acquire an entirely new wardrobe without spending a dime.

“They also help the planet by cutting down on waste in the normally incredibly wasteful fashion industry,” Medeiros says.

“Some swaps may have a simple one-for-one rule, while others offer a more retail or pop-up shop environment. To find one near you, check your local event sites or conduct an internet search for ‘clothing swap’ or ‘clothing exchange’ in your area,” she adds.

Although the temptation to wardrobe can be strong when you’re short on money and need a new look, it can cause major issues for both retailers and shoppers.

“I know when I’ve mentioned this to friends they’re always surprised and definitely think twice about returning after knowing how the system works,” MacPhee says.

What Is Viral ‘Wardrobing’ and Why Shouldn’t You Practice It? originally appeared on usnews.com