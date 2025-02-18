What Is IV Therapy? Uses, Benefits and Risks

IV therapy has been used for decades in hospitals to treat a range of conditions, from dehydration to nutrient-absorption disorders,…

IV therapy has been used for decades in hospitals to treat a range of conditions, from dehydration to nutrient-absorption disorders, but it’s increasingly offered at independent clinics and through house call-type services that pledge to help people feel better without clogging already-burdened emergency departments. IV hydration and vitamin therapies have gained popularity as a potential hangover remedy and as a favored wellness treatment among celebrities. But while these wellness therapies tout health benefits such as increased hydration flow and elevated vitamin levels in the body, they’re effectiveness remain up for debate.

In a 2024 position statement from the American College of Clinical Pharmacology, an organization of clinical pharmacology professionals that leads education, research and outreach initiatives to advance patient care, members of ACCP’s public policy committee questioned IV hydration therapy’s benefits and the idea that this kind of hydration is superior to drinkable hydration options.

“Although there are some specific cases for using IV vitamins over oral administration, from a purely pharmacological point of view, even in cases of vitamin deficiency, there is no evidence that IV infusion is superior to oral administration,” the committee wrote. “Even in high-intensity sports, hydration strategies can be managed via oral administration.”

People who have strong and healthy digestive systems may benefit from IV therapies, so long as they do not have a medical complication that would be a risk factor for treatments. However, just because people may benefit from IV therapy doesn’t mean it’s medically necessary.

What Is IV Therapy?

IV therapy is a method of providing treatment to a patient intravenously — meaning inside their vein. In practice, an IV looks like a small tube, or a catheter, that is inserted into a vein, which is attached to a bag of fluids — usually as a mixture of water and other solvents or vitamins — which are released through the tube and into the vein. Once administered, these fluids flow toward the body part or organ most in need of treatment.

IV hydration therapies can be used for a multitude of purposes, including helping a person recover rapidly from illness or bounce back after a night out of drinking. IV therapies are not limited to IV hydration therapies, and can also include IV vitamin therapies and IV nutrition therapies.

IV vitamin therapy can administer a high concentration of minerals and vitamins directly into the bloodstream rather than through the stomach. A mix known as the Myers’ cocktail includes high doses of B vitamins, vitamin C, calcium and magnesium.

Additionally, some people may receive medications through IVs, such as ketamine therapy for mental health treatment, chemotherapy for cancer treatment or iron infusions for iron-deficiency anemia treatment.

IV Therapy Benefits

IV therapy sends treatments directly into the bloodstream, enabling them to start working rapidly — and more quickly than oral treatments, such as pills you swallow or solutions you drink.

“The primary advantage of intravenous (IV) therapy is the ability to deliver nutrients and medications directly into the bloodstream,” says Karen DeCocker, vice president of clinical services at Stella Mental Health, which provides IV therapies like ketamine infusion therapy. “This means the treatment bypasses the digestive system entirely. This allows for faster absorption and more efficient delivery of substances to the body.”

For this reason, IV-based treatments can offer heightened support to patients who cannot take in fluids orally or whose digestive absorption capabilities are impaired.

For example, people who have undergone types of bariatric surgery have reduced digestive absorption capabilities and may benefit from IV interventions to receive certain treatments. People who experience excessive vomiting — be this after a night out, a case of food poisoning or an unexplained event — may also benefit from IV-based treatments if they cannot hold down food or water.

“Many have found IV therapy helpful in recovery from heavy alcohol consumption or ‘hangovers’ because of the immediate hydration benefit,” says Dr. Jonathan Jennings, a board-certified internist with Medical Offices of Manhattan.

Where Do You Receive IV Therapy?

IV therapies may be administered at multiple settings, including:

— Hospitals

— Clinics

— Infusion centers

— In the home

Notably, IV hydration clinics are not federally regulated. State based regulations for IV hydration clinics can vary widely place by place.

As a result, IV therapies are often administered through unregulated clinics — which are subjects of controversy.

How Much Does Vitamin IV Therapy Cost?

The cost of vitamin IVs can vary greatly, depending on the part of the country you live in and where you get it done. Prices can range from $200 to $1,000 per bag depending on what the fluid contains.

Is IV Therapy Safe? Risks and Side Effects

IV therapies can be safe and effective treatments. But that doesn’t mean they are safe all the time, or that they come without risks. Infections, allergic reactions, blood clots and nerve damage can result from IV therapy. Some doctors also warn that taking unnecessary supplemental vitamins can be costly and wasteful.

“It is important to remember IV infusion is not a benign risk-free therapy,” Jennings says. “The infusion medication is going directly into your blood vessels — and the next stop is your heart.”

Unbalanced levels of some vitamins may lead to side effects, including permanent nerve damage. It’s important to discuss any supplements or medications you take with a healthcare professional before getting a vitamin IV.

IV therapy can also be risky if it’s offered at a wellness center that is not operating under the supervision of a medical doctor. In their 2024 position statement, members of the ACCP public policy committee raised concerns about the low level of oversight for wellness centers and hydration clinics, including “reports of unqualified individuals without the proper credentials or training administering the infusions.” The committee wrote that “although some wellness centers have physician oversight, some do not.”

To stay as safe as you can during appointments, Jennings encourages seeking treatment only from trained medical professionals. Because clinics are not federally regulated, this may require you to do some research on your own to verify that the provider you want to see is fit for the job. Talking to your primary care physician before visiting an IV hydration clinic is also a good idea.

Additionally, Jennings says people with the following conditions may be at risk of life-threatening complications:

— Heart disease

— Kidney disease

— Diabetes

— Electrolyte abnormalities

With that in mind, Jennings adds that it’s important for providers to double check metrics such as a patient’s blood sodium levels, potassium and kidney function — done through blood tests — before proceeding with an infusion. He says that while providers should do this in hospital settings, it’s harder to say if clinic workers follow the same rules.

What to Expect During IV Therapy

If it’s your first time receiving IV hydration therapy, it’s normal to feel a little nervous before the appointment. Knowing what to expect may help you mentally prepare.

“You can expect to feel a quick prick or slight pinch when the needle is first inserted into your vein. Then, there can be a slight sensation of coolness as the fluids start to flow,” DeCocker says.

After the initial prick, you should feel relatively comfortable during the treatment. You may be sitting in a comfortable reclining chair or a bed and may even be able to participate in a light activity like listening to music, reading, spending some time on your phone or taking a nap, DeCocker adds.

Individual experiences can differ, but typically you should expect to feel better and rehydrated within a few hours to days after your session.

