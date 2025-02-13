When a home goes up for sale and a buyer becomes interested in purchasing it, it’s not enough to enter…

When a home goes up for sale and a buyer becomes interested in purchasing it, it’s not enough to enter into a verbal agreement. Both parties need to sign a purchase agreement. Here, we’ll talk about what these contacts typically entail and what provisions to look out for.

What Is a Purchase Agreement?

A purchase agreement is a contract that spells out the terms of a real estate transaction. Once it is signed, a home goes under contract.

What Key Terms Does a Purchase Agreement Cover?

A purchase agreement outlines the conditions of a real estate purchase. You’ll typically find these things included:

— The property address and details (including a description of the home being sold)

— The purchase price

— Financing details (whether the home will be paid for in cash versus financed with a mortgage)

— Representations and warranties (statements made by the seller about the condition of the home)

— A closing date

— Earnest deposit details

— Contingencies that need to be met before the sale can close

— Included home fixtures (which items stay with the home and which don’t)

Who Prepares a Purchase Agreement?

Typically, the buyer’s agent prepares a purchase agreement for a seller to review, says Robert Washington, broker and founder at Savvy Buyers Realty in St. Petersburg, Florida. In his experience, these contracts are commonly written by real estate agents and attorneys who are well-versed in state regulations, and there’s usually a standard contract that a state association of real estate professionals has approved.

In some states, it’s common for the contract to go under attorney review, though this isn’t mandatory and doesn’t always happen. The length of the attorney review period also varies by state and can be as short as three business days.

Is a Purchase Agreement Legally Binding?

Yes. Once you sign a purchase agreement and hand over your earnest money deposit, the buyer is committed to seeing that contract through unless a contingency can’t be met. If you back out of the deal, you risk losing your deposit.

What Contingencies Should a Purchase Agreement Have?

Washington says there are three common contingencies found in purchase agreements designed to protect buyers. The first is a financing contingency, which states that if a buyer can’t get financing within a specified period of time, they’re able to get their deposit back.

The second common contingency is an appraisal contingency. “If the house doesn’t appraise, then the buyer can back out,” Washington says.

The third contingency to look out for is an inspection contingency. This gives buyers the right to back out of a home purchase if an inspection unveils issues with a home that weren’t previously disclosed.

What ‘Gotchas’ Should Buyers and Sellers Look Out for in a Purchase Agreement?

There are a number of issues that could arise from a purchase agreement. Washington says a common one relates to the items that are included in the home sale.

He specifically says that washers and dryers tend to be a point of contention, since they’re not necessarily considered fixtures. A buyer could get caught off guard if they think they’re purchasing a home that includes these appliances, only to find out the seller is taking them. That’s why Washington recommends that if there are things that are ambiguous, they should get specifically written into the contract.

Mike Hardy, managing partner at Churchill Mortgage in the Los Angeles area, also cautions that some buyers could get into trouble if their financing contingency isn’t written favorably. Although he says most mortgage lenders are set up to close within 30 days, delays can happen. Depending on how a contract is worded, not getting financing in time could cause a buyer to lose the home — and their deposit.

Hardy also says some purchase agreements include an accelerated timeline to incentivize a seller to take one offer over another. But he warns that this could cause issues if the buyer doesn’t have time to do a proper inspection.

Also, both Washington and Hardy caution that problems can arise when a home doesn’t appraise for a high enough price. In that case, Washington says, there are typically three options: the seller can come down to the appraised price, the buyer can cover the difference in cash, or the buyer and seller can meet in the middle.

Hardy warns that in a hot real estate market, a buyer may be willing to waive an appraisal contingency. “That’s a place where folks can get burned,” he says, in the event of a large gap.

It’s not just buyers who could get hurt by a purchase agreement. “It’s a common tactic for certain investors and cash buyers to give a really attractive offer to get [a home] under contract and do all of the heavy negotiating afterward,” Hardy says. But if an offer is way over the listing price, there’s a chance the buyer came in knowing they were going to take a minor inspection issue and turn it into a major discount. That’s why Hardy insists that “all high-priced offers are not good offers.”

All of this underscores the importance of working with a seasoned real estate agent, whether you’re a buyer or a seller. As Hardy says, in these situations, “Most people will make emotional decisions and then they’ll justify those decisions with logic. A really good real estate professional will help protect you from you.”

That said, Hardy also cautions that “just because somebody is licensed doesn’t mean they’re good.” So it’s important to vet your real estate agent carefully, and also to educate yourself on what a purchase agreement should cover so you’re not totally in the dark.

Washington agrees. “Make sure you have a good agent, but also, don’t rely solely on their expertise.” For the best results, he says, “Read the contact yourself.”

