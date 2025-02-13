What Are the BATMMAAN Stocks?

Stock market investors worried about the trajectory of technology stocks are increasingly looking for assets to keep their portfolios headed…

Stock market investors worried about the trajectory of technology stocks are increasingly looking for assets to keep their portfolios headed skyward. But could the so-called BATMMAAN stocks be the new tech super-team they’re looking for?

The BATMMAAN term is an acronym for a group of high-profile tech stocks that look very much like the Magnificent Seven stocks that have ruled Wall Street for the past five years. In fact they are the Mag 7, with one notable addition: Broadcom Inc. (ticker: AVGO).

It doesn’t take a bat signal to realize that the BATMMAAN stocks — Broadcom, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Tesla Inc. (TSLA), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) — have been heroes for tech investors lately and could continue to outperform this decade.

“The BATMMAAN stocks provide ownership in companies primarily associated with the technology sector and poised to benefit from mega-trends including the proliferation of artificial intelligence,” says Tim Thomas, chief investment officer at Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers. “As a group, they invest hundreds of billions of dollars annually in products and services integral to the technology ecosystem, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and related software and services.”

“Broadcom has been added to this group given the firm’s capabilities in producing customized semiconductors to do a specific task or function,” Thomas says. “These are less expensive AI chips but are limited in functionality compared to more robust and expensive offerings. Given the cost/benefit profile they provide, we believe that producers of these customized chips, including Broadcom, are a worthy addition to the Magnificent Seven. Still, they do not necessarily diminish the attractiveness of the other companies in the group.”

Thomas believes company guidance from Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft suggests that these four companies alone will invest over $300 billion this year, mostly toward their efforts in artificial intelligence.

“In other words, demand remains strong for products and services needed to develop the artificial intelligence infrastructure,” he says. “However, we expect a gradual shift down the value chain as the infrastructure and AI models advance. At that point, providers of software and services that utilize AI to help companies boost efficiency and/or revenues will garner more attention from investors.”

How are each of the BATMMAAN stocks looking right now individually? Here’s a snapshot:

BATMMAAN Stock 1-Year Return as of Feb. 13 Implied Upside/Downside* Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 90.1% +0.1% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 36.6% +16.7% Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 93.4% -4.3% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 1.8% +24.3% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 58.8% +4.9% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 31.1% +3.9% Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) 28.7% +16.0% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 87.6% +32.3%

*Based on consensus price target of Wall Street analysts on TipRanks and closing share price on Feb. 13.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Trading around $233 per share, Broadcom is up just 1.7% year to date as of Feb. 13, but professional investors love the stock — top stock funds have steered $974 million into AVGO so far this year. The semiconductor giant has just rolled out the sector’s first Emulex Secure Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters, which help companies securely encrypt data as it travels between storage and server points. Additionally, net revenue is up 51% in the most recent quarter, and the company expects first-quarter revenue to rise by 22%.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

AMZN is up only 5% on a year-to-date basis, as the e-commerce giant disappointed investors with lower sales guidance. In a historically rare occurrence, AMZN is facing tough competition from the likes of Walmart Inc. (WMT) and rising Chinese retail stars Shein and Temu.

January’s DeepSeek shocker, where a Chinese startup revealed a powerful ChatGPT-like AI model operating at a significantly lower price tag, hasn’t helped Amazon shares, as AMZN has invested heavily in AI data centers.

But with over 200 million global Amazon Prime subscribers, AMZN is nothing if not resilient. Expanding revenues from the company’s Amazon Web Services, which stands as the world’s largest cloud computing platform in 2025, have held up AMZN shares. Analysts expect AMZN revenues to rise by 10% from 2024 to 2026, while its earnings per share should grow by 17% over the same stretch. No, those aren’t 2022 numbers, but they’re more than enough to tide Amazon over in a challenging competitive digital retail market.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla shares have taken it on the chin so far in 2025, as company-founder-turned-political-influencer Elon Musk is grabbing headlines that have proved polarizing for TSLA stock. The company’s share price is down 11.9% through Feb. 13, but analysts don’t seem too vexed. Benchmark just initiated coverage of TSLA with a “buy” call and a hefty $475 target price (it’s trading around $350). The company’s self-driving technology is testing well, and Tesla engineers are keeping loyal customers happy with new driving features on a regular basis.

Once Musk steps away from the political arena, TSLA shares are expected to thrive for the remainder of the decade.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft shares are down 2.6% so far in 2025, but concerns over DeepSeek and a slowing tech economy have been fading in recent weeks.

Investors have likely been pacified by early results showing that Microsoft’s massive investments in AI are paying dividends, as MSFT now shares 60% of the worldwide cloud computing marketplace with Amazon and Alphabet. That level of market power allows Microsoft to offer its software tools at moderately lower prices, which history has shown is a competition winner.

Microsoft is also cutting its losses in the augmented reality headset market, steering its $22 billion AR headset operation to Anduril Industries, a defense technology services provider. If approved by the Department of Defense, the partnership would allow MSFT to keep providing cloud and AI software services for its 10-year U.S. Army headset contract while Anduril oversees production and future development. That’s a good business move demonstrating Microsoft’s ability to refocus when needed and still stay diversified with profit-making deals.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta is the exception in performance so far this year, up 24.4% in 2025 and trading around $734 per share as of Feb. 14.

Meta has made big strides in the global superconductor market, with the company in acquisition talks with FuriosaAI, a South Korean chipmaker. FuriosaAI excels in inference chip design, which generates valuable outputs from AI models. Meta also recently announced an expansion of its MTIA chip partnership with Broadcom, which has allowed it to create custom in-house chips.

Meta is also a big favorite with fund managers, who have snapped up $445 million of META shares so far this year. Put together, those reasons help explain why META shares are trading at a 52-week high while the rest of the BATMMAAN stocks are off to a slow start.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Like other tech giants, this BATMMAAN supernova has seen its lights dim of late. AAPL shares are down 3.5% in 2025, but with a $3.7 trillion market cap and a brand-new deal with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) to bring fresh AI device technology to Apple’s mobile devices in China, Apple looks set to rebound sooner rather than later.

The company may be too reliant on its iPhone (the popular device represented 56% of Q1 sales), even as iPhone sales dropped by 0.8% on an annual basis. That’s a problem Apple will have to address, but history suggests that it will. A case in point: Morgan Stanley recently cited the Apple-Alibaba China pact as a “critical catalyst for Apple’s competitive standing in China,” which should boost AAPL’s share-price performance.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

In addition to the Apple deal, GOOGL is another BATMMAAN stock taking a big swing in the tech marketplace. CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced plans to spend $75 billion on capital expenditures in 2025 to expand its AI and cloud offerings. That’s up significantly from the $52 billion the company spent in 2024. That $75 billion also represents 19% of Alphabet’s estimated revenues for 2025.

GOOGL is expanding in other areas as well. Its YouTube subsidiary, which Google acquired for $1.65 billion in 2006, has become the No. 1 streaming service for TV watchers, as YouTube CEO Neal Mohan recently noted in his annual letter. Meanwhile, the company still holds 90% of the world’s internet search market, and its stock has risen by an annualized 21% over the past decade. Consequently, GOOGL shareholders aren’t going anywhere, buying the tech behemoth more time to reap the dividends of its huge AI and other cutting-edge investments.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Seeing Nvidia’s shares trend downward is rare, but that’s where NVDA was headed in early February. Shares are down 7.5% over the past three months, but a 5% surge this past week put them up 0.7% year to date. That sharp decline was attributed mainly to DeepSeek’s reveal.

Yet Nvidia received some good news with Alphabet’s $75 billion spending announcement, as much of the money is being steered toward AI initiatives involving Nvidia’s chips. That bolstered the stock and gave Nvidia some long-term hope that its product will remain in demand.

Nvidia also ranks first in FactSet’s list of companies showing the most substantial compound annual growth rates from 2024 to 2026, with a CAGR of 38.5%. Plus, analysts still back the stock, with Evercore ISI’s Mark Lipacis recently listing a “tactical outperform” call on the stock, with a $190 price target. NVDA is trading around $137 per share as of Feb. 14.

