What Are Cataracts? Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Your eyes, like every other part of your body, are unfortunately subject to the ravages of time. As we age, vision and eye health often decline.

One of the most common changes that occurs with age is the development of cataracts. According to data from the National Eye Institute, about 68% of Americans aged 80 and older have cataracts, and rates are increasing every year.

Read on to learn what cataracts are, the causes and symptoms of cataracts and what to expect from cataract surgery.

What Are Cataracts?

Cataracts affect the natural lens of the eye, a small structure located behind the colored part of the eye, explains Dr. Mai T. Pham, a comprehensive ophthalmologist with Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California.

The lens, which Pham notes is “similar in shape and structure to an M&M,” refracts or bends light rays that come into the eye to allow you to see. But over time, the lens changes.

“Typically at some point after age 40, that clear lens will begin to undergo age-related changes and eventually become cloudy, at which point we call it a cataract,” explains Dr. Mona Adeli, clinical assistant professor in the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Cataracts happen when the natural crystalline lens inside your eye becomes less clear and obstructs your vision. Colors become muted and edges blur.

“Looking through a cataract is like looking through a foggy or dusty car windshield,” Pham adds.

Cataracts become more common once people enter their 60s and 70s, but they can develop in younger people with certain risk factors.

What Causes Cataracts?

Natural aging causes most cases of cataracts, but other factors may also play a role:

— Genetics

— Eye injuries

— Certain medical conditions, such as diabetes or a shingles infection

— Smoking

— UV light exposure

— Poor diet

— Certain medications, such as corticosteroids

What Are Signs and Symptoms of Cataracts?

Cataract symptoms develop at different rates, depending on the cause.

Most age-related cataracts develop gradually, causing progressive vision loss, Pham says. However, other types of cataracts can develop more quickly, such as those related to diabetes or exposure to certain chemicals.

Early warning signs

The lens of the eye can start to cloud beginning in your 40s, but it doesn’t usually becomes noticeable till you’re in your 60s, according to Pham. However, this can vary.

Early warning signs may include:

— Blurry or cloudy vision

— Difficulty with night vision

— Faded or yellowed colors

— Needing more light to read

— Seeing bright colors or whites as faded or yellow-tinted

Advanced symptoms

Progressively, symptoms worsen and may lead to the following:

— Needing frequent changes in eyeglass prescriptions

— Difficulty getting a prescription that fully corrects vision

— Increasing sensitivity to glare from headlights, lamps or sunlight

— Seeing double or a “ghost image” out of one eye

How Are Cataracts Diagnosed?

If you think you might have cataracts, it’s best to make an appointment with an ophthalmologist. Unlike optometrists, ophthalmologists are medical doctors who specialize in medicine and surgery of the eye, so they are best situated to diagnose, evaluate and treat cataracts.

To make a diagnosis, your ophthalmologist will conduct a comprehensive eye exam that includes:

— A visual acuity test both with and without corrective glasses or contact lenses

— A refraction measurement

— An evaluation of the lens

— A dilated eye examination of all the internal structures of the eye under high magnification

— A slit-lamp (a type of special microscope) examination for detailed lens inspection

The doctor may also use other diagnostic tools, such as tonometry (to check eye pressure) and a retinal exam to rule out other eye conditions.

How Are Cataracts Treated?

The good news is that the condition is highly treatable.

“Your ophthalmologist can discuss with you whether you have a cataract, are a candidate for surgery and what surgery may entail,” Adeli says. “We have many different lens implant options at our disposal to try to meet a patient’s visual needs at the time of surgery.”

Not all cataracts need immediate action.

“If a cataract is mild and causing minimal symptoms, it can be observed without any treatment,” Adeli notes.

When the cataract becomes more bothersome and begins to impact your daily activities, however, that’s when it’s time to consider surgery to remove the cataract and replace it with an artificial lens, Adeli says.

Nonsurgical treatment

There are currently no FDA-approved medications to slow or reverse the development of a cataract. But if you’re not quite ready for surgery, there are lifestyle measures that can help:

— Changing your glasses or contact lens prescription

— Using a magnifying lens or brighter light when reading or doing other close or visually intensive tasks

— Protecting your eyes from UV light by wearing a hat and sunglasses when outdoors

— Limiting night driving if glare or halos have become an issue

— Managing other health conditions, such as diabetes

— Quitting smoking

Because cataracts do not cause permanent vision loss, the surgery is typically elective, which means you can choose to have it when you’re ready.

“When cataracts reduce your vision to the point where it’s difficult to perform your regular activities of daily living, it’s time to consider surgery,” Pham says.

Cataract surgery

Cataract surgery, in which the clouded lens is removed and replaced with an artificial lens, is the most common surgery performed in the world, and one of the most successful, Pham says.

It typically involves the following steps:

— An ophthalmologist will take detailed measurements of each of your eyes.

— The ophthalmologist will use the results of those measurements and a comprehensive eye exam to develop a surgical plan.

— Your ophthalmologist will provide detailed instructions for what to do before and after surgery to ensure a good outcome.

There are two general approaches to cataract surgery, Pham explains:

— Basic cataract surgery. This surgery clears the cataracts, but the patient will still need glasses or contact lenses for optimal vision.

— Advanced technology cataract surgery. This surgery clears the cataracts and can reduce the need for glasses or contact lenses through the use of different technologies, including laser and bifocal or multifocal intraocular lenses.

What to Expect From Cataract Surgery

Typically, surgery is conducted under mild sedation with topical anesthesia to ensure that you’re maximally comfortable and relaxed during the procedure, explains Dr. Valerie Sheety-Pilon, vice president of clinical and medical affairs with VSP Vision Care, a vision care health insurance company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

The surgeon will make small incisions to gain access to the cataract inside your eye and then use a combination of energy pulses to break up the lens for easy removal.

Once the lens has been removed, your surgeon will replace it with an artificial lens.

“Many options in lens technology exist — so be sure to talk to your eye doctor to determine which is right for you,” Sheety-Pilon notes.

The surgery itself doesn’t take long, but you can expect to spend about an hour in recovery following your procedure to ensure you’re stable enough to go home.

After surgery, you’ll need to take a series of prescribed eyedrops to help your eye heal properly and avoid potential infection.

It generally takes about a month to recover fully from cataract surgery, and the doctor will operate on only one eye at a time. If you need surgery on both eyes, the second surgery is usually scheduled about a month after the first one.

After surgery, you may experience mild discomfort, such as itching, “but don’t rub your eye,” Sheety-Pilon urges. Your vision may also be blurry initially and colors may appear brighter through your new lens, “but your vision should improve quickly following surgery.”

If you still require glasses after cataract surgery, a new prescription is issued approximately one month after the second cataract surgery, once the eyes have healed and stabilized, Pham says.

How to Prevent Cataracts

“Unfortunately, cataracts are part of the natural aging process,” Sheety-Pilon notes.

But people living with diabetes and those taking certain types of medications are at an increased risk.

Reducing cataract risk

Caring for your eyes and reducing your risk of developing cataracts starts with eating a healthy diet that’s rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and vitamin E. These nutrients, also found in eye vitamins, are especially supportive of good eye health.

It also means taking care of yourself and managing chronic conditions, particularly hypertension and diabetes.

“Uncontrolled blood sugar is a risk factor for cataracts,” Adeli notes.

Eye protection is also key. That includes wearing sunglasses and hats to protect against UV damage and wearing goggles during contact sports and other high-risk activities to guard against eye trauma.

If you’ve been diagnosed with cataracts, avoid taking corticosteroids for certain medical conditions if possible, as these medications can encourage cataracts to progress.

Regular eye exams

Eye health is an important component of overall health, and the best way to preserve eye health for the long term is through routine eye exams.

Healthy adults aged 18 to 64 should visit their eye doctor at least once per year, according to the American Optometric Association. If you are at high risk for eye conditions or diseases or already have vision problems, your provider may recommend more frequent checkups to assist with early detection.

Eye exams can also detect several major health problems beyond those that directly affect the eyes, so staying on top of regular eye exams is a good way to ensure your overall health, well-being and longevity.

