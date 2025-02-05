Wex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $63.9 million.

The South Portland, Maine-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $3.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.54 per share.

The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $636.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $309.6 million, or $7.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Wex expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.35 to $3.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $625 million to $640 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Wex expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.65 to $15.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.6 billion to $2.66 billion.

