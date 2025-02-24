Westlake: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $602 million, or $4.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.14 billion.

