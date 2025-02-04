Western Union: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $385.7 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $385.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $934.2 million, or $2.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.21 billion.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.09 billion to $4.19 billion.

