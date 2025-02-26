Western Midstream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $333.6 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $928.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.57 billion, or $4.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.61 billion.

