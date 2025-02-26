Western Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Western Energy Services Corp. (WEEEF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Western Energy Services Corp. (WEEEF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The drilling services company posted revenue of $42.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $162.8 million.

