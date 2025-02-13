West Pharmaceutical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $130.1…

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $130.1 million.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $748.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $739.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $492.7 million, or $6.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.89 billion.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.88 billion to $2.91 billion.

