Wesco International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $165.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $3.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.16 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.22 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $5.5 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $717.6 million, or $13.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.82 billion.

