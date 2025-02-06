Werner: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $11.9 million.…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $11.9 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The transportation company posted revenue of $754.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $772 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.2 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.03 billion.

