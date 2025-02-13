Wendy’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $47.5 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $574.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $564.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $194.4 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.25 billion.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 98 cents to $1.02 per share.

