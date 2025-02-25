Weis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $34.7 million in…

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $34.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.29.

The food retailer posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $109.9 million, or $4.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.77 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.