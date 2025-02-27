Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Oak Hill Academy 86, Quality Education Academy, N.C. 66
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 5=
Region C=
Semifinal=
Albemarle 68, Mills Godwin 42
Lloyd Bird 62, J.R. Tucker 35
Region D=
Semifinal=
Riverbend 43, Potomac Falls 40
Riverside 85, Stone Bridge 67
Class 3=
Region C=
Semifinal=
Spotswood 79, Staunton 61
Western Albemarle 57, Liberty Christian 56
Class 4=
Region D=
Semifinal=
E.C. Glass 46, GW-Danville 44
John Handley 76, Millbrook 49
Class 2=
Region D=
Semifinal=
Graham 66, Central – Wise 62, OT
Virginia 57, Gate City 55, OT
Class 1=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Lancaster 67, Middlesex 54
Northumberland 68, Mathews 55
Region B=
Semifinal=
Altavista 63, William Campbell 61
Franklin 32, Brunswick 29
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop O’Connell 71, St. Annes-Belfield 69
Highland-Warrenton 85, St. Christopher’s 59
Paul VI 63, Bishop Ireton 43
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 65, Blue Ridge School 43
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Hargrave Military 42, Virginia Academy 37
Miller School 84, Fredericksburg Christian 54
North Cross 72, Steward School 55
Peninsula Catholic 53, Seton School 43
Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Fairfax Christian 102, Wakefield School 55
New Covenant 59, Carmel 45
Roanoke Catholic 68, Portsmouth Christian 41
St. Michael 79, Tandem Friends School 39
Division IV=
Quarterfinal=
Banner Christian 63, Westover Christian 45
Hampton Christian 60, Denbigh Baptist 49
Rise Academy 90, Broadwater Academy 19
Stuart Hall 77, Grove Avenue Baptist 33
