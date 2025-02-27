Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Oak Hill Academy 86, Quality Education Academy, N.C. 66 VHSL Playoffs= Class 5= Region C= Semifinal= Albemarle…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Oak Hill Academy 86, Quality Education Academy, N.C. 66

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 5=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Albemarle 68, Mills Godwin 42

Lloyd Bird 62, J.R. Tucker 35

Region D=

Semifinal=

Riverbend 43, Potomac Falls 40

Riverside 85, Stone Bridge 67

Class 3=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Spotswood 79, Staunton 61

Western Albemarle 57, Liberty Christian 56

Class 4=

Region D=

Semifinal=

E.C. Glass 46, GW-Danville 44

John Handley 76, Millbrook 49

Class 2=

Region D=

Semifinal=

Graham 66, Central – Wise 62, OT

Virginia 57, Gate City 55, OT

Class 1=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Lancaster 67, Middlesex 54

Northumberland 68, Mathews 55

Region B=

Semifinal=

Altavista 63, William Campbell 61

Franklin 32, Brunswick 29

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop O’Connell 71, St. Annes-Belfield 69

Highland-Warrenton 85, St. Christopher’s 59

Paul VI 63, Bishop Ireton 43

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 65, Blue Ridge School 43

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Hargrave Military 42, Virginia Academy 37

Miller School 84, Fredericksburg Christian 54

North Cross 72, Steward School 55

Peninsula Catholic 53, Seton School 43

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Fairfax Christian 102, Wakefield School 55

New Covenant 59, Carmel 45

Roanoke Catholic 68, Portsmouth Christian 41

St. Michael 79, Tandem Friends School 39

Division IV=

Quarterfinal=

Banner Christian 63, Westover Christian 45

Hampton Christian 60, Denbigh Baptist 49

Rise Academy 90, Broadwater Academy 19

Stuart Hall 77, Grove Avenue Baptist 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.