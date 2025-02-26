Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 5= Region C= Semifinal= Lloyd Bird 45, Patrick Henry 40 William Fleming 61, Mills…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 5=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Lloyd Bird 45, Patrick Henry 40

William Fleming 61, Mills Godwin 28

Region D=

Semifinal=

Lightridge 72, Riverbend 41

Potomac Falls 52, Briar Woods 35

Class 4=

Region D=

Semifinal=

Charlottesville 56, John Handley 40

Salem 71, E.C. Glass 47

Class 3=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Spotswood 53, Broadway 46

Western Albemarle 46, East Rockingham 39, OT

Class 1=

Region B=

Semifinal=

Brunswick 52, Rappahannock County 49

Buffalo Gap 66, William Campbell 23

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Ireton 75, Trinity Episcopal 41

Catholic 82, Flint Hill 49

Paul VI 81, Episcopal 30

St. Annes-Belfield 70, Potomac School 69

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Hampton Roads 56, Seton School 46

Norfolk Christian School 70, Miller School 29

Steward School 62, The Covenant School 59

Virginia Academy 70, Va. Episcopal 25

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Carlisle 75, Wakefield School 25

Chelsea Academy 69, Westover Christian 41

New Covenant 39, Greenbrier Christian 25

St. Margaret’s 82, Hampton Christian 22

Division IV=

Quarterfinal=

Broadwater Academy 50, Fuqua School 45

Brunswick Academy 36, Tidewater Academy 24

Carmel 63, Denbigh Baptist 40

Christ Chapel Academy 54, Quantico 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.