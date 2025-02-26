Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 5=
Region C=
Semifinal=
Lloyd Bird 45, Patrick Henry 40
William Fleming 61, Mills Godwin 28
Region D=
Semifinal=
Lightridge 72, Riverbend 41
Potomac Falls 52, Briar Woods 35
Class 4=
Region D=
Semifinal=
Charlottesville 56, John Handley 40
Salem 71, E.C. Glass 47
Class 3=
Region C=
Semifinal=
Spotswood 53, Broadway 46
Western Albemarle 46, East Rockingham 39, OT
Class 1=
Region B=
Semifinal=
Brunswick 52, Rappahannock County 49
Buffalo Gap 66, William Campbell 23
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Ireton 75, Trinity Episcopal 41
Catholic 82, Flint Hill 49
Paul VI 81, Episcopal 30
St. Annes-Belfield 70, Potomac School 69
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Hampton Roads 56, Seton School 46
Norfolk Christian School 70, Miller School 29
Steward School 62, The Covenant School 59
Virginia Academy 70, Va. Episcopal 25
Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Carlisle 75, Wakefield School 25
Chelsea Academy 69, Westover Christian 41
New Covenant 39, Greenbrier Christian 25
St. Margaret’s 82, Hampton Christian 22
Division IV=
Quarterfinal=
Broadwater Academy 50, Fuqua School 45
Brunswick Academy 36, Tidewater Academy 24
Carmel 63, Denbigh Baptist 40
Christ Chapel Academy 54, Quantico 29
