Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Elizabeth Seton, Md. 75, Bishop O’Connell 50
Hayfield 62, Mount Vernon 30
Heritage 66, Dominion 36
Indian River 0, Western Branch 0
Oscar Smith 0, Landstown 0
Washington-Liberty 46, McLean 37
Woodgrove 60, John Champe 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appomattox vs. William Campbell, ccd.
Cosby vs. Manchester, ccd.
Patrick Henry vs. Henrico, ccd.
