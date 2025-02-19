Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Elizabeth Seton, Md. 75, Bishop O’Connell 50 Hayfield 62, Mount Vernon 30 Heritage 66, Dominion 36 Indian…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Elizabeth Seton, Md. 75, Bishop O’Connell 50

Hayfield 62, Mount Vernon 30

Heritage 66, Dominion 36

Indian River 0, Western Branch 0

Oscar Smith 0, Landstown 0

Washington-Liberty 46, McLean 37

Woodgrove 60, John Champe 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appomattox vs. William Campbell, ccd.

Cosby vs. Manchester, ccd.

Patrick Henry vs. Henrico, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

