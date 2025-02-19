Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bullis, Md. 52, Episcopal 50
Eastside 79, Rye Cove 51
Edison 55, Annandale 42
Flint Hill 98, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 47
Hayfield 72, Mount Vernon 32
Jamestown 0, York 0
Maret, D.C. 67, Potomac School 48
Potomac Falls 57, Briar Woods 49
Spring Mills, W.Va. 64, John Handley 60, OT
Westfield 51, James Madison 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Floyd County vs. Pulaski County, ccd.
Henrico vs. Patrick Henry, ccd.
Huguenot vs. Monacan, ccd.
Manchester vs. Cosby, ccd.
William Campbell vs. Appomattox, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.