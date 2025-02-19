Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bullis, Md. 52, Episcopal 50 Eastside 79, Rye Cove 51 Edison 55, Annandale 42 Flint Hill 98,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bullis, Md. 52, Episcopal 50

Eastside 79, Rye Cove 51

Edison 55, Annandale 42

Flint Hill 98, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 47

Hayfield 72, Mount Vernon 32

Jamestown 0, York 0

Maret, D.C. 67, Potomac School 48

Potomac Falls 57, Briar Woods 49

Spring Mills, W.Va. 64, John Handley 60, OT

Westfield 51, James Madison 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Floyd County vs. Pulaski County, ccd.

Henrico vs. Patrick Henry, ccd.

Huguenot vs. Monacan, ccd.

Manchester vs. Cosby, ccd.

William Campbell vs. Appomattox, ccd.

