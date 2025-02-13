Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadwater Academy 43, Portsmouth Christian 35
Grafton 50, Poquoson 35
Honaker 61, Chilhowie 10
I. C. Norcom High School 55, Granby 41
J.I. Burton 62, Union 50
Lake Taylor 40, Churchland 15
Manor High School 45, Maury 37
Marion 53, Graham 39
Norfolk Academy 41, Great Bridge 38
Richlands 61, Tazewell 22
Rural Retreat 53, Holston 23
Steward School 75, Nansemond-Suffolk 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dominion vs. Park View-Sterling, ppd.
East Rockingham vs. Rocktown, ccd.
Hermitage vs. Henrico, ccd.
Highland Springs vs. Mills Godwin, ccd.
Lightridge vs. Potomac Falls, ccd.
Madison County vs. Rappahannock County, ppd.
Miller School vs. Glen Allen, ppd.
Thomas Dale vs. Hopewell, ccd.
Wilson Memorial vs. Riverheads, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
