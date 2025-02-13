Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Broadwater Academy 43, Portsmouth Christian 35 Grafton 50, Poquoson 35 Honaker 61, Chilhowie 10 I. C. Norcom…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadwater Academy 43, Portsmouth Christian 35

Grafton 50, Poquoson 35

Honaker 61, Chilhowie 10

I. C. Norcom High School 55, Granby 41

J.I. Burton 62, Union 50

Lake Taylor 40, Churchland 15

Manor High School 45, Maury 37

Marion 53, Graham 39

Norfolk Academy 41, Great Bridge 38

Richlands 61, Tazewell 22

Rural Retreat 53, Holston 23

Steward School 75, Nansemond-Suffolk 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dominion vs. Park View-Sterling, ppd.

East Rockingham vs. Rocktown, ccd.

Hermitage vs. Henrico, ccd.

Highland Springs vs. Mills Godwin, ccd.

Lightridge vs. Potomac Falls, ccd.

Madison County vs. Rappahannock County, ppd.

Miller School vs. Glen Allen, ppd.

Thomas Dale vs. Hopewell, ccd.

Wilson Memorial vs. Riverheads, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

