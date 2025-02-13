Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bruton 69, Jamestown 33
Chilhowie 78, Honaker 29
First Colonial 70, Norfolk Academy 53
Goochland 2, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 0
Grafton 58, Warhill 50
Graham 72, Marion 25
Granby 53, I. C. Norcom High School 49
Grundy 77, Council 36
Holston 53, Rural Retreat 43
Lafayette 56, Poquoson 45
Lake Taylor 55, Churchland 46
Maury 63, Manor High School 37
Northwood 76, Twin Valley 47
Peninsula Catholic 80, Cape Henry Collegiate 55
Portsmouth Christian 88, Broadwater Academy 19
Richlands 67, Tazewell 55
Steward School 61, Nansemond-Suffolk 45
Union 52, J.I. Burton 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Henrico vs. Hermitage, ccd.
Highland-Monterey vs. Bath County, ccd.
James Madison vs. Annandale, ccd.
James River vs. Powhatan, ppd.
Potomac Falls vs. Lightridge, ccd.
Riverheads vs. Wilson Memorial, ppd.
Rocktown vs. East Rockingham, ppd.

