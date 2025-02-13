Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bruton 69, Jamestown 33 Chilhowie 78, Honaker 29 First Colonial 70, Norfolk Academy 53 Goochland 2, Appomattox…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bruton 69, Jamestown 33

Chilhowie 78, Honaker 29

First Colonial 70, Norfolk Academy 53

Goochland 2, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 0

Grafton 58, Warhill 50

Graham 72, Marion 25

Granby 53, I. C. Norcom High School 49

Grundy 77, Council 36

Holston 53, Rural Retreat 43

Lafayette 56, Poquoson 45

Lake Taylor 55, Churchland 46

Maury 63, Manor High School 37

Northwood 76, Twin Valley 47

Peninsula Catholic 80, Cape Henry Collegiate 55

Portsmouth Christian 88, Broadwater Academy 19

Richlands 67, Tazewell 55

Steward School 61, Nansemond-Suffolk 45

Union 52, J.I. Burton 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Henrico vs. Hermitage, ccd.

Highland-Monterey vs. Bath County, ccd.

James Madison vs. Annandale, ccd.

James River vs. Powhatan, ppd.

Potomac Falls vs. Lightridge, ccd.

Riverheads vs. Wilson Memorial, ppd.

Rocktown vs. East Rockingham, ppd.

