Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 23, Windsor 16
Bishop O’Connell 59, Gainesville 38
Bland County 57, Giles 48
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 44, Isle of Wight Academy 34
Broadway 57, Rocktown 16
Brunswick 65, Southampton 17
Brunswick Academy 41, Fuqua School 36
Buckingham County 48, Central of Lunenburg 11
Deep Run 66, Atlee 34
E.C. Glass 41, Heritage (Lynchburg) 37
Frank Cox 35, Tallwood 16
Franklin 35, Surry County 18
Freedom – South Riding 38, Battlefield 21
Galax 57, Fort Chiswell 42
Granby 75, Maury 47
Grassfield 56, Indian River 46
Greensville County 47, Sussex Central 17
Holly Grove, Md. 39, Chincoteague 23
I. C. Norcom High School 52, Churchland 25
J.R. Tucker 48, Varina 16
Lake Taylor 78, Booker T. Washington 14
Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 50, Amelia County 47
Manor High School 94, Norview 27
Miller School 43, Carlisle 37
Mills Godwin 56, Prince George 28
Mountain View 50, Forest Park 30
Nansemond River 81, Lakeland (VA) 22
Osbourn 56, Gar-Field 27
Patrick County 57, Carroll County 52
Prince Edward County 62, Gretna 44
Pulaski County 59, Northside 41
Radford 59, James River 48
St. John’s, D.C. 60, Paul VI Catholic High School 55
Stafford 54, North Stafford 34
Trinity Episcopal 69, St. Margaret’s 52
West Point 57, Charles City County High School 28
William Fleming def. E.C. Glass, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
John Marshall vs. Bethel, ccd.
Liberty-Bealeton vs. Louisa, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
