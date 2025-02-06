Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 23, Windsor 16 Bishop O’Connell 59, Gainesville 38 Bland County 57, Giles 48…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 23, Windsor 16

Bishop O’Connell 59, Gainesville 38

Bland County 57, Giles 48

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 44, Isle of Wight Academy 34

Broadway 57, Rocktown 16

Brunswick 65, Southampton 17

Brunswick Academy 41, Fuqua School 36

Buckingham County 48, Central of Lunenburg 11

Deep Run 66, Atlee 34

E.C. Glass 41, Heritage (Lynchburg) 37

Frank Cox 35, Tallwood 16

Franklin 35, Surry County 18

Freedom – South Riding 38, Battlefield 21

Galax 57, Fort Chiswell 42

Granby 75, Maury 47

Grassfield 56, Indian River 46

Greensville County 47, Sussex Central 17

Holly Grove, Md. 39, Chincoteague 23

I. C. Norcom High School 52, Churchland 25

J.R. Tucker 48, Varina 16

Lake Taylor 78, Booker T. Washington 14

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 50, Amelia County 47

Manor High School 94, Norview 27

Miller School 43, Carlisle 37

Mills Godwin 56, Prince George 28

Mountain View 50, Forest Park 30

Nansemond River 81, Lakeland (VA) 22

Osbourn 56, Gar-Field 27

Patrick County 57, Carroll County 52

Prince Edward County 62, Gretna 44

Pulaski County 59, Northside 41

Radford 59, James River 48

St. John’s, D.C. 60, Paul VI Catholic High School 55

Stafford 54, North Stafford 34

Trinity Episcopal 69, St. Margaret’s 52

West Point 57, Charles City County High School 28

William Fleming def. E.C. Glass, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

John Marshall vs. Bethel, ccd.

Liberty-Bealeton vs. Louisa, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

