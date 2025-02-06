Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 62, Patrick Henry 38
Bland County 60, Giles 46
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 66, Isle of Wight Academy 35
Broadway 59, Rocktown 57
Brunswick 52, Southampton 43
Bruton 52, Tabb 46
Chincoteague 52, Holly Grove, Md. 28
Clover Hill 78, RHSA 31
E.C. Glass 69, Heritage (Lynchburg) 49
Franklin 68, Surry County 38
Gainesville 75, Woodbridge 55
George Wythe 72, Grayson County 40
Gretna 79, Prince Edward County 46
Herndon 63, Park View-Sterling 47
Hurley 52, Twin Valley 44
I. C. Norcom High School 45, Churchland 41
Indian River 69, Grassfield 61
James River 60, Cosby 56
Lake Taylor 96, Booker T. Washington 19
Lloyd Bird 68, Huguenot 49
Manchester 59, Powhatan 54
Maury 67, Granby 57
Miller School 91, Carlisle 26
Monacan 69, Midlothian 58
Mountain View 61, King George 32
Nansemond River 67, Lakeland (VA) 57
Narrows 56, Auburn 54
New Kent 78, Grafton 59
Northside 80, GW-Danville 42
Peninsula Catholic 67, Walsingham Academy 32
Potomac Falls 75, Broad Run 43
Randolph-Macon Academy 65, Massanutten Military 25
Salem 65, Radford 45
Smithfield 57, Poquoson 42
Stafford 60, North Stafford 58
Tandem Friends School 59, Quantico 40
West Point 47, Charles City County High School 39
Western Branch 66, Deep Run 52
Windsor 47, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central of Lunenburg vs. Buckingham County, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Galax vs. Graham, ppd.
Liberty-Bealeton vs. Rock Ridge, ccd.
Prince George vs. Mills Godwin, ccd.
Spotsylvania vs. Hanover, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
