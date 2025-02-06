Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 62, Patrick Henry 38 Bland County 60, Giles 46 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 66, Isle of Wight Academy…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 62, Patrick Henry 38

Bland County 60, Giles 46

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 66, Isle of Wight Academy 35

Broadway 59, Rocktown 57

Brunswick 52, Southampton 43

Bruton 52, Tabb 46

Chincoteague 52, Holly Grove, Md. 28

Clover Hill 78, RHSA 31

E.C. Glass 69, Heritage (Lynchburg) 49

Franklin 68, Surry County 38

Gainesville 75, Woodbridge 55

George Wythe 72, Grayson County 40

Gretna 79, Prince Edward County 46

Herndon 63, Park View-Sterling 47

Hurley 52, Twin Valley 44

I. C. Norcom High School 45, Churchland 41

Indian River 69, Grassfield 61

James River 60, Cosby 56

Lake Taylor 96, Booker T. Washington 19

Lloyd Bird 68, Huguenot 49

Manchester 59, Powhatan 54

Maury 67, Granby 57

Miller School 91, Carlisle 26

Monacan 69, Midlothian 58

Mountain View 61, King George 32

Nansemond River 67, Lakeland (VA) 57

Narrows 56, Auburn 54

New Kent 78, Grafton 59

Northside 80, GW-Danville 42

Peninsula Catholic 67, Walsingham Academy 32

Potomac Falls 75, Broad Run 43

Randolph-Macon Academy 65, Massanutten Military 25

Salem 65, Radford 45

Smithfield 57, Poquoson 42

Stafford 60, North Stafford 58

Tandem Friends School 59, Quantico 40

West Point 47, Charles City County High School 39

Western Branch 66, Deep Run 52

Windsor 47, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central of Lunenburg vs. Buckingham County, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Galax vs. Graham, ppd.

Liberty-Bealeton vs. Rock Ridge, ccd.

Prince George vs. Mills Godwin, ccd.

Spotsylvania vs. Hanover, ccd.

