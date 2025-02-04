WEC Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $453.5 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $453.5 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.43 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.53 billion, or $4.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.6 billion.

