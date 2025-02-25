Webtoon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Webtoon Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $93 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Webtoon Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $93 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, came to 3 cents per share.

The online storytelling platform for comics and cartoons posted revenue of $352.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $143.9 million, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Webtoon said it expects revenue in the range of $318 million to $328 million.

