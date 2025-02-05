Weatherford: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $112 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $112 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The oilfield service company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $506 million, or $6.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.51 billion.

