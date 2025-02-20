Wayfair: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Thursday reported a loss of $128 million in its fourth…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Thursday reported a loss of $128 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.02. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $492 million, or $4.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.85 billion.

