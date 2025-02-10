Watts Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $67.5 million.

The North Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The maker of valves for plumbing, heating and water needs posted revenue of $540.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $291.2 million, or $8.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.25 billion.

