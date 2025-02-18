Watsco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $96.8 million. The Miami-based company…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $96.8 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $2.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $536.3 million, or $13.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.62 billion.

