Watsco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Tuesday reported net income of $96.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.37 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $536.3 million, or $13.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.62 billion.

